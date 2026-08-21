South Africa: President Ramaphosa 'Deeply Concerned' About Ongoing NSFAS Crisis

21 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Siyabonga Goni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the crisis at NSFAS, but says he is awaiting a full briefing from Minister Buti Manamela after the Gauteng High Court ruling ordered the suspension of administrator Hlengani Mathebula.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep concern over the ongoing crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), following Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela's decision to place the troubled scheme under administration.

Ramaphosa appointed Manamela as higher education minister after axing disgraced Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who attempted to appoint ANC politicians as chairpersons of the 21 different Seta boards.

Read more Fired minister Nkabane's Seta panel existed in name only, MPs conclude July 22, 2025 On Friday, 14 August, the high court ordered that Manamela reinstate the NSFAS board and suspend administrator Hlengani Mathebula.

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The President's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said, "The President is deeply concerned about the situation at NSFAS. The governance and financial stability of this institution is vital in the promotion and enablement of access to higher education by millions of deserving young people who ordinarily would never afford to access higher education. Therefore, NSFAS will be stabilised so that it can deliver on its mandate.

"The high court decision was delivered this past Friday as the President was commencing with SADC-related activities. The President is yet to receive a full briefing on the judgment and its implications and is yet to discuss the...

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