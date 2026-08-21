South Africa: Fadiel Adams Reveals Links to André Lincoln, Brown Mogotsi and Feroz Khan

The National Coloured Congress MP has described how he opened cases against Crime Intelligence members in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, then even emailed the police minister, in a trail of events that includes former top cop André Lincoln, fixer Brown Mogotsi and Feroz Khan.

The credibility of suspended National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams' evidence came under increasing pressure on his second day at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 20 August.

The genesis of the controversy was an envelope containing classified documents that Adams said had been slipped under the door of his parliamentary office. What followed, however, has become the source of increasing scrutiny.

Adams opened three cases in October 2024 in Cape Town before travelling to Gauteng, where further cases were registered. These charges implicated top SAPS Crime Intelligence members, including Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

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Adams claimed that his dockets went missing after he opened cases at Cape Town Central Police Station on 29 October 2024, and that the same appeared to have happened with the cases he opened at Orlando Police Station two days later.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) later charged the Crime Intelligence members, but the National Prosecuting Authority has since provisionally withdrawn fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and his co-accused.

Those charges stemmed from Adams' case regarding the alleged irregular appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, but the commission has heard that there were multiple procedural flaws in Idac's investigative process, including unjustifiably expanding the scope...