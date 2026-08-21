South Africa: SAA Acting CEO Matshela Seshibe Responds - Daybreak Not Linked to Suspension

SAA acting CEO Matshela Seshibe - currently on special leave - reached out to Daily Maverick to correct the public record of his tenure as CEO of Daybreak Foods. As it turns out, the recent revelations were just coincidentally released on the same day as his suspension.

On 14 August 2026, the SAA Board placed Acting Group CEO Matshela Seshibe on immediate special leave pending an internal review to safeguard the interests of SAA and uphold governance standards.

This sudden suspension coincided with a formal request by the Democratic Alliance to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the collapse of Daybreak Foods, backed by leaked forensic findings.

For context SAA says CEO suspension unrelated to DA's latest Daybreak Foods findings August 19, 2026 On 20 August 2026, Seshibe issued a formal response to Daily Maverick to clear his name on the Daybreak front, and we have also obtained a copy of the report to check it against.

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Blue apple fell from Daybreak tree

Among the litany of Daybreak Foods' problematic payments during Seshibe's tenure is the R7.3-million invoice in May 2022 for a company rebranding. While marketing agency Blue Apple Tree usually charged Daybreak an hourly rate of R1,800 for its services, that rate was slashed to R800 for brand specialist billables.

Seshibe asserts that Blue Apple Tree was an external brand consultancy whose relationship with Daybreak was established well before his arrival as CEO on 30 May 2022....