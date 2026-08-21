Rwanda: Climate Warnings Should Reach Rwandans Before Patients Reach Hospitals

Imagine receiving a warning that a combination of heat, rainfall or another climate signal could increase health risks in your community days before hospitals begin seeing the consequences. The value of that warning is not in the forecast itself. It is in what people do next.

That is why Rwanda's participation in the Nexa Climate-and-Health Initiative deserves attention. Through Grand Challenges Rwanda and the National Council for Science and Technology, Rwanda is part of an international effort designed to help local health actors turn climate-driven risk signals into timely health-service action.

This is exactly the direction public health needs.

We often treat climate change as an environmental issue and health as a hospital issue. But the two increasingly overlap. Extreme heat can affect workers and vulnerable people. Flooding can disrupt sanitation, transport and access to care. Changing weather conditions can influence disease patterns. If the warning reaches us only after patients are already arriving at hospitals, part of the opportunity for prevention has already been lost.

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The World Meteorological Organisation reported that weather and climate-related hazards affected at least 13 million people across Africa in 2025. It also says fewer than 40 per cent of African countries report preparedness and response capabilities for multi-hazard early-warning systems. That gap is not only about forecasting. It is about turning information into action.

This is where communication becomes as important as data.

A scientist can present a technically perfect chart on television or social media, but if ordinary people cannot understand what it means for tomorrow morning, their children, their work, their home or their health, the warning may fail at the final mile.

People respond to information when they can see themselves inside it.

Instead of saying only that temperatures are expected to rise, explain who may be most exposed, what signs to watch for and what precautions families, employers and communities should consider. Instead of presenting rainfall probabilities alone, explain what the information could mean for sanitation, transport, mosquito exposure or access to health facilities where relevant.

That is also where storytelling matters. Public-health communication should not dilute science, but it should translate science into decisions. A parent, school, business owner or community leader needs to know not merely what the climate indicator says, but what responsible action it calls for today.

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The WHO-WMO Climate and Health programme is already pushing this kind of integration by helping health authorities and meteorological services use climate intelligence together. Africa also launched its first Climate-Health Desk this year to help turn weather information into practical health protection.

Rwanda can take this further by treating public awareness as part of the early-warning system itself.

Hospitals need planning. Government needs data-sharing systems. Health authorities need protocols. But citizens also need information translated into language and stories they can understand and act upon.

My own clarity-before-crisis principle applies here very directly: once the crisis is visible, choices become narrower and more expensive. Prevention gives people more room to act.

That does not mean every forecast predicts illness, nor that every health problem can be prevented by watching the weather. Climate-health information must be evidence-based, specific and communicated without creating unnecessary fear.

But when credible data indicates elevated risk, ignoring it until the hospital feels the impact defeats the purpose of having the warning.

The real test of climate-health innovation is therefore not whether we can produce more data. It is whether that data reaches the right people early enough, clearly enough and practically enough to change behaviour.

A warning becomes valuable only when somebody understands it and acts before the crisis arrives.

The writer is a career and relationship clarity coach based in Kigali.