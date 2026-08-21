Nigeria: ICPC Tracks Projects Worth N530m in Jigawa

20 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani I. Paki

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced the tracking exercise for government projects valued at over N530 million across Jigawa State.

The disclosure was made in Dutse, the state capital, by the leader of the ICPC tracking team, Farouq Umar, during a briefing with journalists.

Umar said the primary objective of the exercise is to inspect various Constituency and Executive projects to ensure they are executed in strict accordance with approved specifications, thereby guaranteeing value for taxpayers money.

"It's phase 8B of the project tracking exercise of assessing the status of various projects to ensure that public resources are judiciously utilised to deliver quality infrastructure and services to the citizens," he said

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He added that the initiative is directly tied to the commission's core mandate of promoting transparency and accountability in the implementation of public sector projects.

Providing a breakdown of the initiatives under scrutiny, Umar revealed that the targeted projects encompass critical infrastructure and social intervention schemes.

"The projects being tracked include boreholes, solar-powered street lights, and empowerment programmes," he said.

To ensure the success of the exercise, the ICPC team leader appealed to various stakeholders within the state, including community members, traditional and religious leaders, as well as civil society organizations (CSOs), to actively support the anti-graft drive.

He urged them to provide relevant information that would expose wrongdoings and substandard execution in their localities.

Umar also called on residents across Jigawa State to take ownership of completed government infrastructure by protecting them against vandalism.

"The government has done its part by providing these amenities, and the responsibility of protecting them now lies with the citizens," he concluded.

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