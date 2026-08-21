THE government is losing millions of dollars through the theft of medication and hospital supplies by employees at public health institutions, Health and Child Care deputy minister Sleiman Kwidini has said.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Kwidini admitted that some health workers were stealing drugs meant for patients and reselling them to private pharmacies.

The issue was raised by Gutu South MP and Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi.

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In a follow-up question, Togarepi alleged that the pilferage of medicines by hospital staff was worsening shortages at public health institutions.

"Is there any control mechanism to ensure that after government buys medication, it benefits patients instead of ending up in private pharmacies?" Togarepi asked.

Kwidini said the leakages were costing the government heavily.

"After buying medication, people steal from hospitals for resale in their pharmacies," he said. "The President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has said those who steal should be arrested."

He said his ministry had engaged a company to install a tracking system covering the movement of medicines from NatPharm to hospitals and pharmacies.

"We now have a tracking system that has been installed. With this new system, we are going to ensure that our medication is protected in hospitals," Kwidini said, warning that perpetrators would face prosecution.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Blessing R. Makamure had brought the original question to the Health official, saying residents were struggling to access healthcare.

"They are just given prescriptions and they go to buy medication from pharmacies. What is government doing to ensure that residents get all services from government hospitals?" Makamure asked.

Kwidini told Speaker Jacob Mudenda that access to medication at hospitals and clinics remained a challenge.

"In the recent past, medication was accessible all over but we had a challenge in terms of getting a constant supply. For now, it is true that in hospitals we do not have all the medication. We are in the process of establishing partnerships to access some medication manufactured locally for minor ailments," he said.

The deputy minister added that government was also pursuing public-private partnerships to subsidise imported drugs while supporting local manufacturers to make medicines more affordable.

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"Currently, government does not have a company that manufactures medication locally, but we have Zimbabweans who are producing and supplying hospitals. Government will assist such players so that medication is subsidised and affordable to our people," he said.