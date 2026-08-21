Malawi: Luntha TV Denies Coordinated Effort to Boost VP Ansah

Luntha TV director Fr David Niwagaba has dismissed reports suggesting his station was involved in a coordinated effort to boost Vice President Jane Ansah's political standing, insisting the claims have no basis in truth.

The explosive allegations first surfaced after jailed activist Sylvester Namiwa made a bombshell declaration on Luntha TV last month, claiming Ansah would become President within two months.

It was later claimed that Luntha TV had handed Namiwa the platform to make the remarks - comments that ultimately saw the activist arrested and charged with treason.

But Fr Niwagaba, a Catholic priest, hit back at the accusations, insisting Luntha TV operates professionally and adheres strictly to media ethics.

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He flatly denied any suggestion that the station was working to promote Ansah's political agenda.

Ansah herself has moved swiftly to distance herself from Namiwa's original declaration, made on 31 July, in which the activist claimed she would ascend to the presidency within two months if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party failed to resolve its ongoing internal infighting.

Her office has also rejected the allegations of coordinated political manoeuvring as 'utterly false', going on the record to firmly reject any association with Namiwa's remarks.

In a statement, the Office of the Vice President said: 'The Office of the Vice President of Malawi wishes to inform the general public that it does not associate itself with any statement, opinions or actions that seek to undermine the Presidency or the unity of the Presidency.'

Adding a further twist to the saga, the Maravi Post has since retracted a story that had fuelled speculation of a political agenda orchestrated in Ansah's favour - a move likely to be seen as a significant development in the unfolding controversy.