Addis Abeba- Two drone strikes were reported in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, on Thursday, August 20, with Ayder Specialized Hospital saying it received 13 casualties from one of the strikes.

The first strike occurred in Hawelti Sub-City, Momona Kebele, around the St. Mary Church, where residential homes were reportedly targeted. The Tigray Bureau of Communication Affairs initially said two adults and two children were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. However, Ayder Hospital later said its Emergency Department received 13 casualties from a drone strike in Mekelle's Daero residential area. The victims, including both adults and children, arrived at the hospital at around 11:30 a.m. for medical and surgical care.

A second drone strike occurred in the Kuha area of Mekelle, residents confirmed to Addis Standard. No casualties were reported from that incident.

The Tigray Bureau of Communication Affairs accused the federal government of carrying out the strikes and urged residents to exercise heightened caution amid concerns over possible further attacks. The federal government has not publicly taken responsibility for the alleged strikes or responded to the accusations.

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The latest incidents follow a drone strike reported near Mekelle on Tuesday. The BBC, citing local administration officials and eyewitnesses, reported that one person was killed and another wounded in the strike. Details about what was targeted and the extent of the damage were not immediately clear, while the Ethiopian military did not publicly acknowledge the attack or say whether it was responsible.

Subscribing To Digital Newspaper OutletsDiscover morenewsSubscribing To Political News OutletsAnalyzing Demographic Market Data The reported drone strikes come against a backdrop of renewed tensions between Ethiopia's federal government and authorities in Tigray, with recent incidents raising concerns over a possible escalation less than four years after the Pretoria Agreement ended the 2020-2022 war in northern Ethiopia.

On 11 August 2026, Addis Standard reported allegations by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that federal government forces had carried out drone strikes in southern Tigray on 10 August, with conflicting accounts over the targets and casualties.

The reported strikes occurred in Merewa Kebele of Raya Alamata Woreda, near the border with the Amhara Region. AFP, citing Tigrayan officials and a medical source, reported that four members of the Tigrayan forces, including one woman and three men, were wounded. TPLF Vice Chairman Amanuel Assefa told AFP that a drone strike had targeted the area and also hit a secondary school, although the claim could not be independently verified.

Discover moreTracking Executive Branch Policy ChangespoliticsPolitical A separate report by BBC Tigrinya, citing local officials and sources within the Tigrayan forces, reported three deaths and seven injuries following three drone strikes at about 8:30 a.m. Two of the reported strikes allegedly hit a secondary school where members of a Tigrayan force identified as "Army 26" were sheltering during the rainy-season school break.

Downloading Interactive Geographic Maps The accounts remain contested. Raya Alamata Woreda administrator Daniel Tamirat told BBC Tigrinya that the strikes targeted civilians and damaged a school, alleging that one person was killed and four others injured. The Ethiopian federal government had not publicly commented on the allegations at the time, while requests for comment from Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) officials went unanswered, according to the reports.

The latest allegations followed a separate armed confrontation in western Tigray earlier in August. On 3 August, Addis Standard, citing AFP, reported that hundreds of people had crossed into Sudan after fighting involving heavy artillery and drones broke out near the Sudanese border.

Discover moreDiscovering Niche Magazine SubscriptionsPoliticsDownloading Interactive Geographic MapsSubscribing To Local News PublicationsNewspapersApplying For Government GrantsNews The fighting reportedly began around 6:00 a.m. on 1 August in the Shererina area of western Tigray and continued until approximately 5:00 p.m. before subsiding. AFP reported that people arriving in Sudan included wounded fighters, who received initial treatment at a border health centre before being transferred to al-Hashaba, also known as Village 8, about 15 kilometres inside Sudan.

Subscribing To Local News Publications The recent incidents have added to concerns over the military positioning of forces in Tigray. Federal and Tigrayan sides have traded accusations of provocation, while reports of renewed clashes and drone strikes have raised fears that unresolved political and security disputes could again develop into wider armed confrontation.

Similar allegations in Amhara

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The federal government has also faced allegations of drone strikes in the neighbouring Amhara Region, where government forces have been fighting the Fano armed movement.

Recent reporting has documented allegations of civilian casualties, damage to property and the killing of livestock in drone strikes attributed to federal forces. Among the latest accounts, The Globe and Mail photojournalist Siegfried Modola gained access to parts of Amhara and published a photo essay titled "Why Fano Fights: Behind the Lines with Insurgents in Ethiopia."

In the report, Modola interviewed Asalif Desta, described as Fano's commander-in-chief of military operations in Shewa, who accused government forces of carrying out attacks against civilians. Desta alleged that drone strikes had targeted schools, hospitals and religious gatherings, claims that could not independently establish the circumstances of individual incidents.

Streaming Historical War Documentaries The photo essay also documented the account of Fiker Adeline, 27, who said her brother was killed when a drone strike hit her area about six months earlier. She recalled waking to an explosion and finding extensive destruction around her home.