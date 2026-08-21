Kenya: 16% Undecided As Ruto Maintains Lead in 2027 Poll - Swiss Poll

Nairobi — President William Ruto is leading the early race for the 2027 presidency, according to a public opinion poll conducted by Swiss Poll International.

The poll places Ruto at 31 percent, followed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka at 22 percent.

However, the findings show a significant portion of the electorate remains undecided, with 16 percent of respondents yet to settle on a preferred presidential candidate.

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"Among the 2,139 respondents identified as anti-Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka commands the largest share of support for the opposition presidential nomination at 41%. Edwin Sifuna follows with 26%, Fred Matiang'i with 17%, and Rigathi Gachagua with 9%. A further 8% remain undecided.This finding gives Kalonzo Musyoka the strongest current numerical claim to the opposition," the poll said.

The figures point to a potentially competitive election, with the opposition vote still spread across several political figures.

Among voters opposed to President Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka emerges as the preferred leader of the opposition, attracting 41 percent support.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna follows with 26 percent, highlighting his growing standing among voters seeking an alternative political leadership.

"Sifuna's support is particularly strong among younger voters. 58% of Sifuna's supporters are aged 18-35, making him the strongest candidate in the emerging Gen Z and younger-voter political constituency according to the supplied findings," the poll findings shows.

The poll also tested possible opposition combinations, with a ticket pairing Kalonzo Musyoka as President, Edwin Sifuna as Deputy President and former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i as Chief Cabinet Secretary emerging as the most popular.

The proposed combination received 44 percent support.

The findings suggest that while President Ruto currently holds the lead in a divided field, consolidation of the opposition vote could significantly alter the 2027 presidential contest.