Mozambique: Government Lays First Stone for 9.4 Million Dollars Topuito Industrial Park

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Wednesday launched the construction of Topuito Industrial Park, in Larde district, Northern Province of Nampula, budgeted at 9.4 million US dollars.

The infrastructure construction, which is supported by the World Bank through the Conecta Negócios initiative in coordination with the Agency for Integrated Development of the North (ADIN), is expected to generate 10,000 jobs.

Spanning 215 hectares, it includes a dedicated 10-hectare SME Village designed to house and train micro, small and medium enterprises. At full capacity, the industrial hub is expected to host more than 50 companies and ensure local communities benefit directly from major mining operations.

Dito Andela, an infrastructure specialist for Conecta Negócios, said the primary objective is to bridge the gap that has historically excluded local businesses from major supply contracts.

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"This SME village will serve to train local companies. The structure will allow SMEs to integrate into the value chain of products and services demanded by Kenmare and other large investors", Andela said.

Beyond training facilities, the park will feature warehouses, industrial workshops, residential areas, and cold-chain infrastructure. The cold storage units are expected to benefit local farmers and fishermen directly, enabling them to preserve and process produce before supplying catering contractors serving Kenmare.

According to Jalak Zent, Supply Director of the Irish company Kenmare Resources, which has been mining the heavy mineral sands in Moma and Larde districts in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, the park will reduce lead times while strengthening local industry.

"This will reduce waiting times for Kenmare. It will also enable companies located in the park to build the capacity required to meet the miner's technical standards," Zent said.

In 2025, Kenmare spent over 70 million US dollars with Mozambican suppliers. The company reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing local vendors for future contracts, provided they comply with industry standards.

Onório Boane, Director of Moz Parks, said that while Kenmare acts as an anchor investor, the park's long-term strategy extends further. "We do not want to depend exclusively on Kenmare. While the initial phase connects directly to the mining supply chain, the park is designed to eventually attract investment in agro-processing, fisheries, engineering and metalworking," Boane said.