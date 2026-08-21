Zambia: Authorities Must Investigate Fatal Shooting of Former Minister and End Post-Election Crackdown

Responding to the reported fatal shooting of opposition party member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka on 14 August, and the arrest of at least three other opposition members, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

"The reported killing of Mutotwe Kafwaya is deeply alarming. While the full circumstances surrounding his shooting remain unclear, his death follows reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions of opposition members during the electoral period.

"The Zambian authorities must promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate Mutotwe Kafwaya's death. The investigation must establish the circumstances of his death and where there is evidence of criminal responsibility, ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice in fair trials. Authorities must also provide access to justice and effective remedies to his family.

The reported killing of Mutotwe Kafwaya is deeply alarming. While the full circumstances surrounding his shooting remain unclear, his death follows reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions of opposition members during the electoral period.Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The authorities have alleged that those arrested in Kabulonga were involved in an insurrection plot and that military-grade weapons were recovered during the operation. Such allegations must be thoroughly and transparently investigated. However, regardless of the allegations, the authorities remain bound by Zambia's Constitution and international human rights law to protect the rights to life, liberty and a fair trial.

The Zambian authorities must promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate Mutotwe Kafwaya's death.Tigere Chagutah

"Amnesty International calls on the authorities to ensure that all detainees have immediate access to lawyers and their families and any necessary medical care. The detainees must be promptly brought before an independent and impartial court and informed of any recognizable criminal charges against them. Anyone detained without sufficient evidence of recognizable criminal offences must be released.

The authorities must immediately end arbitrary arrests and detentions of opposition members and the growing crackdown on peaceful dissent. The authorities must also ensure that Kafwaya's family receives full information about the circumstances of his death.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Zambia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Background

In the lead-up to and aftermath of Zambia's 2026 general election on 13 August, authorities carried out a series of arrests targeting opposition members, campaign officials, artists, media personalities, and supporters of the opposition National Revolutionary Party-United Party (NRPUP). On 14 August, security forces raided a property linked to opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile in Kabulonga, Lusaka. During the operation, members of the main opposition NRPUP George Chisanga, Bishop Trevor Mwamba, and Patrick Mwansa were arrested, while former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was reportedly fatally shot. His family was kept in the dark about his condition and whereabouts until 19 August.