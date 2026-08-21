Angola: Maize to Be Added to Angola's List of Regulated Consumer Goods Imports

Luanda — Maize will soon be included in Angola's list of widely consumed products subject to import regulation, as part of efforts to encourage and prioritise domestic production, Industry and Commerce Minister Rui Miguêns de Oliveira announced.

Speaking to the press on Thursday in Luanda after the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President João Lourenço, the minister said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce would issue a new regulation to amend Executive Decree No. 130/26 in order to implement the measure.

The proposed order, reviewed during the meeting, updates the list of widely consumed products covered by the legal framework designed to encourage national production and establishes obligations for licensed economic operators importing maize.

Under the new provisions, importers will also be required to purchase domestically a quantity of maize equivalent to at least 30 per cent of the total volume imported. The measure is intended to promote and increase national production, ensure the marketing of domestic output and strengthen integration across production value chains.

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According to Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, the inclusion of maize on the import list reaffirms the Angolan government's commitment to supporting domestic production.

He described maize as an essential raw material for Angola's food-processing industry, noting that production has been increasing among both commercial farmers and family producers.

"The amendment to the current regulation seeks to include another product - maize - and once again send a clear signal to the market that the Government will continue to prioritise domestic production," he said.

Alongside the proposal updating the list of widely consumed products, the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers also approved a Presidential Order delegating powers to the minister responsible for the tourism sector.

The measure aims to promote the well-being of communities involved in tourism activities, increase visitor numbers, boost local employment and support the development of sustainable, competitive and cross-sector tourism, while contributing to biodiversity conservation.

In the financial sector, government figures showed that during the second quarter total revenue exceeded 3.802 trillion kwanzas, while expenditure amounted to more than 8.629 trillion kwanzas. The resulting gap was covered through financing revenue totalling more than 5.863 trillion kwanzas. QCB/DOJ