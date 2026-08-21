Tanzania's Efforts to Improve Investment, Business Environment Hit Sky-High Success

Dodoma — EFFORTS being implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and its affiliated institutions are beginning to yield positive results in improving Tanzania's business, production and investment environment.

The remarks were made by the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Livestock, Deodatus Mwanyika, during a meeting in Dodoma to assess the implementation of activities by the Ministry of Industry and Trade through its institutions.

Mwanyika said the committee was satisfied with measures being taken by the Ministry and its institutions, including the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) and the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), to strengthen the country's business environment.

He said the measures were important for increasing production and attracting investment, while stressing the need to continue improving services provided to businesses and investors in order to reduce barriers that could affect economic activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The committee is satisfied with the measures being taken by the Ministry and its institutions to improve the business environment. It is important for these efforts to continue in order to increase production and investment in the country," Mwanyika said.

For her part, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said the Ministry had received the directives and recommendations issued by the committee and would work on them to improve service delivery and enhance efficiency in the industrial and trade sectors.

She said cooperation between the Ministry, its institutions and Parliament was essential to ensuring that policies and measures being implemented continued to deliver results aimed at expanding production, trade and investment in the country.

Meanwhile, Acting Director General of the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Khadija Ngasongwa, said the institution continued to fulfil its mandate of ensuring fair competition in the market.

She said the FCC was continuing to take action against businesses and other stakeholders who violate laws and regulations governing competition and commercial activities in the country.

The measures are part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen market governance, improve the efficiency of business activities and create an enabling environment for the private sector to participate fully in production and investment.