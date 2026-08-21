Namibia: Ondangwa Town Warns Against Vandalism of Council Property

20 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ondangwa Town Council has warned residents against vandalising public property following recent damage to the newly constructed sewage treatment plant.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the council says it has noted vandalism at the plant, including damage to the perimeter fence and newly installed warning signs.

Ondangwa spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha says the facilities are public assets established to serve and protect the people of Ondangwa.

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"The vandalised signs include important restrictions such as 'no fishing, no swimming, no grazing, no dumping and no entry'," says Shitalangaho-Mutikisha.

She warns residents against cutting, bending, removing or damaging perimeter fencing and entering restricted council facilities without authorisation.

Residents are also warned not to damage council roads, streetlights, parks, or public facilities, nor remove or destroy council property, equipment or materials.

"Damage to such infrastructure compromises the security and proper functioning of the facility and creates unnecessary costs to the council," she says.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha says the council will not tolerate the destruction of public property and will take action against people found responsible.

She urges residents to protect public infrastructure and to report acts of vandalism to the council or the police.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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