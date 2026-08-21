Uganda: MPs Demand Answers From NIRA Over Dysfunctional Qr Codes On New National IDs

Parliament has tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to explain why QR codes on the new national IDs are still not working months after the authority promised to resolve the problem.

Aswa County MP Patrick Okello Onguti raised the matter on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, saying banks and other service providers were rejecting the new cards because their QR codes could not be scanned for verification.

"Earlier on, I asked the Minister of Internal Affairs and NIRA to explain why QR codes on the new National IDs are reportedly still not fully integrated into the operational system," Onguti said.

He reminded Parliament that NIRA had acknowledged the problem on February 9, 2026, and promised that it would be resolved by March 31.

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"But right now, as I speak now, Ugandans are crying out because when you go into banks and some of these service providers that require QR code, the new national IDs are not corresponding," Onguti told MPs.

The MP said the failure is forcing some citizens to incur additional costs to access services that should ordinarily be available using their national identification cards.

"Some affected Ugandans are being required to pay Shs5,000 for a NIRA letter just to be identified," he said. "This is unfair to people who already have a valid national ID."

Onguti asked government to provide Parliament with a firm timeline for when the QR codes will become fully operational across the different systems that use national ID verification.

Several MPs supported the concern, saying the continued failure of the QR codes is affecting access to services, particularly in banks, telecommunications companies and other institutions that rely on digital identification.

They said the problem could also undermine the intended benefits of the new generation national IDs, which were introduced with enhanced security features and digital verification capabilities.

The Minister of Internal Affairs was directed to present a detailed statement to Parliament next week explaining the cause of the delay, the number of citizens affected and the measures being taken by NIRA to fully integrate the QR codes into the national identification system.

NIRA rolled out the new generation national IDs with features including QR codes intended to facilitate digital verification, strengthen identification and help curb fraud.