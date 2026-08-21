Nigeria: I Won't Be 40 'Dragging' Spotlight With Younger Artists - Davido

The 33-year-old explained that he could afford to take an extended break from recording and still return to the stage because of the strength of his existing catalogue.

Afrobeats star Davido has suggested that he may step back from the centre of the music industry within the next five to six years, saying he does not intend to remain in the spotlight at 40 while competing with artists in their 20s.

Davido made the remarks during an appearance on The Uncut Podcast. The 33-year-old singer, however, stopped short of announcing his retirement and stressed that his comments should not be interpreted as a call for established musicians to quit the industry.

"This is my contemporaries' and my last 5-6 years. I am not going to be 40, still dragging the spotlight with guys in their 20s. Jay-Z took a break, and he is doing his thing," Davido said.

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Untouched catalogue

The 33-year-old explained that he could afford to take an extended break from recording and still return to the stage because of the strength of his existing catalogue.

"I can take a 10-year break, come back, and still do a 50-arena tour. I have the catalogue. I might decide not to make another song for the rest of my life, and nobody is touching my catalogue," he said.

The five-time Grammy-nominated singer also emphasised that his position was not an argument for artists to retire completely, but rather a reflection on longevity, succession, and the opportunities that a successful music career can create beyond performing.

"There are so many other things music should be able to help you branch into. I am not saying we should retire. But I am not going to be 40 and dragging the spotlight with some 20-year-old kid," he said.

Retirement hint?

The singer's comments have been widely interpreted as a possible indication that Davido is considering a future break from active music, with some reports describing them as hints at an imminent retirement.

However, his full remarks do not constitute a retirement announcement or confirm a specific date for his departure from music.

Rather, Davido spoke about the possibility of taking a lengthy break, returning to touring based on his established catalogue and exploring opportunities outside active music-making.

His reference to American rapper Jay-Z appeared to illustrate the kind of career longevity he has in mind. Davido noted that an established artist can step away from the spotlight, pursue other interests and still retain the ability to return to a large audience.

The singer has previously spoken about the importance of knowing when to step away from the spotlight. In earlier comments, he reflected on the risk of remaining in the industry too long and trying to force relevance after an artist's peak.

Changing the Afrobeats scene

During the podcast, the 'Unavailable' hitmaker also reflected on the evolution of Afrobeats and the relationships between artistes.

He said the genre had become significantly more lucrative, with artistes now benefiting from global tours, streaming and international recognition. However, he expressed concern about what he described as a decline in the camaraderie that existed among musicians during the early years of his career.

Davido recalled the period around 2012 and 2013, when artists frequently visited one another's studios, collaborated and supported each other's careers.

He contrasted that era with the current industry, where the financial success of Afrobeats has, in his view, contributed to greater isolation among artists.

"Everybody just got too big," he said, reflecting on how the industry's growth had changed relationships among musicians.

Davido also disclosed that he has more than 400 unreleased songs in his catalogue and discussed how some of the material on his recent Oriadé project had originally been recorded for his 2023 album, Timeless.

The conversation also touched on his career, DMW, music collaborations, personal experiences and his plans beyond conventional music-making.

Career

Davido emerged as one of the leading figures of Nigeria's modern Afrobeats movement after breaking into the mainstream with Dami Duro in 2011.

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His debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, followed in 2012 and established him as one of the country's biggest young music stars. He later expanded his influence through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), which became a platform for artists including Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

His international profile grew significantly with songs such as If, Fall and Blow My Mind, the latter featuring American singer Chris Brown.

In 2019, Davido became the first solo African artist to sell out London's O2 Arena.

His subsequent projects, including A Good Time, A Better Time and Timeless, further established his position as one of Africa's most commercially successful artists.

Timeless, released in 2023, produced major hits including Unavailable, Feel and Kante and earned Davido three Grammy nominations.

He has also continued to build his career beyond music, including investments in entertainment and film-related projects.

In 2023, Davido was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), one of Nigeria's national honours, in recognition of his contributions to the country's music and cultural space.