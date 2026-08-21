Ethiopia: UN Commends Ethiopia's Leadership for Humanitarian Action, Sustainable Solutions

Addis Ababa — UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Ozonnia Ojielo, has commended the Government of Ethiopia for its steadfast commitment to humanitarian action and sustainable solutions to recurring crises.

Speaking at the World Humanitarian Day commemorated in Addis Ababa yesterday, he highlighted Ethiopia's efforts to expand resilience-building programs, support durable solutions for displaced populations, and advance refugee inclusion through the Makatet Roadmap.

The Makatet Roadmap is Ethiopia's recent national framework that shifts policy from temporary camp relief to the socio-economic inclusion of refugees into national education, healthcare, legal documentation, and labor markets alongside host communities.

It was launched in June, 2026 by the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) in partnership with the UNHCR and regional bodies.

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The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator said Ethiopia has demonstrated what can be achieved through partnership and shared responsibility, adding that the country is showing that humanitarian action, development and peace building must go hand in hand.

Ojielo appreciated humanitarian and donor partners, national and international organizations and others working with the government to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches people in need.

He recognized the contribution of humanitarian workers in Ethiopia, noting that the majority are Ethiopian nationals serving their own communities, often under difficult circumstances.

According to him, humanitarian workers around the world continue to face violence, insecurity and obstruction while delivering life-saving assistance to communities affected by crises. More than 1,000 aid workers, including 15 in Ethiopia, have been killed globally over the past three years.

Against this backdrop, Ojielo called for a renewed shared commitment to solidarity, protection and partnership to safeguard humanitarian workers, support vulnerable communities and advance lasting solutions that uphold dignity and create opportunities for all.

For his part, Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Shiferaw Teklemariam, emphasized that protecting humanitarian workers requires strong cooperation and coordinated action among stakeholders at the community, regional and national levels, including through preventive and protective measures.

He called for greater recognition and support for humanitarian frontline workers and communities, noting their role and sacrifice in efforts to save lives and livelihoods.

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The Commissioner said the government's commitment to protecting and supporting citizens in difficult circumstances goes beyond concern and condemnation.

Ethiopian Red Cross Society Deputy Secretary-General, Dires Desyibelew, said humanitarian workers and volunteers must be able to carry out their duties safely and without fear, stressing that attacks against them ultimately harm people in crisis.

He called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect humanitarian personnel and facilitate safe and unimpeded access for life-saving assistance to reach people in need.

Union of Ethiopian Women and Children Associations Executive Director, Azeb Kelemework, stressed the need for stronger protection of humanitarian workers and affected communities, particularly women, children, girls, elderly people and internally displaced persons.

She said local and national civil society organizations, particularly women-led organizations and organizations representing persons with disabilities, should have greater roles in humanitarian decision-making, leadership and funding, given their close links with affected communities.

Azeb called on the government, donors, UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations to translate localization commitments into measurable action by increasing direct and predictable funding for local organizations, expanding their participation in humanitarian decisions and recognizing them as strategic partners.

World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on August 19 to recognize humanitarian workers and honor those who have lost their lives while providing assistance in crisis situations.