Tanzania Seeks Lasting Solutions to Land Disputes in Tanga Region

Tanga — THE Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, has visited several areas affected by land disputes in Tanga and Handeni districts to assess the situation on the ground and hear complaints from residents.

The visit, conducted on August 19, 2026, is part of efforts by the Sixth-Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to seek lasting solutions to land disputes across the country.

In Tanga City, Dr Akwilapo began his tour in the Raskazone area, where he inspected a dispute involving Plot No. 163, Block KB XVI. The plot owner claims that part of a road leading to the offices of GBP company has been constructed on his property.

The minister also visited Chumvini in Chumbageni Ward, where he assessed complaints that some residents had undertaken developments within a protected mangrove reserve.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr Akwilapo then travelled to Handeni Town Council, where he visited areas affected by land disputes in Kwenjugo, Chanika and Mdoe wards.

During the visits, the minister received briefings from councillors and local leaders on long-standing disputes that have caused uncertainty and tensions among residents. He also inspected the disputed areas to establish the circumstances surrounding the complaints.

One of the disputes reviewed involved Handeni Folk Development College (FDC) and Lyakundi Investment Company. The company is alleged to have been allocated 21,937 square metres of land instead of the 5,625 square metres it was supposed to receive, resulting in an alleged overlap with land owned by the college.

Dr Akwilapo also visited an area near Mshikamano Primary School, where Lyakundi Investment has been stopped by Handeni Town Council from developing the plot. The action followed complaints from residents and local leaders that the procedures used to allocate the land had not complied with the required regulations.

In the Milupi area, the minister inspected a 15-acre ownership dispute between the family of the late Yusuf Ulenge and the leadership of Ngugwini Street.

In Seuta, Kwenjugo Ward Councillor Twaha Mgaya briefed the minister on complaints that some plots had been allocated or transferred to individuals without following the required procedures. Dr Akwilapo also visited the Kwedisewa area.

Another dispute inspected by the minister involved Handeni Town Council and the family of Hassan Msindo. The family claims ownership of a 30-acre parcel of land that was subsequently surveyed and subdivided into plots.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the family, it was supposed to receive 60 percent of the land but was instead allocated only three plots. The family expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and appealed to the government to intervene and ensure what it considers a fair resolution.

Concluding the tour, Dr Akwilapo stressed the importance of government institutions, leaders and citizens complying with laws, regulations and procedures governing land ownership and administration in order to prevent land disputes.

He said the initiative is consistent with one of the six priorities of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development outlined during the 2026/2027 budget process: strengthening mechanisms for resolving land disputes.

Dr Akwilapo also commended regional and district leaders across the country for cooperating with the ministry in addressing land disputes within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He pledged that the ministry would issue directives on resolving the disputes he had inspected in the near future, emphasizing that the measures are intended to ensure that individuals and institutions with legitimate rights can continue to use and develop their land in accordance with the law.