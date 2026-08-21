Tanzania: Newly-Elected AEAA President Pledges to Bolster Unity, Transparency, Accountability in the Organization

Arusha — THE Executive Secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), Prof Said Mohamed, has been elected the new President of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) for the 2026/2027 term, pledging to strengthen unity, transparency and accountability within the organisation.

Prof Mohamed said the challenges facing education systems across Africa require collective solutions and pledged to ensure that AEAA provides an inclusive platform where members can contribute ideas, advice and recommendations aimed at advancing the association.

Speaking today, August 20, 2026, after formally taking over the leadership of AEAA from outgoing President Dr Eshetu Gichoro of Ethiopia, Prof Mohamed said his administration would operate on the principle of collective decision-making.

"Our decision-making process will be guided by a 'we' rather than an 'I' approach. We will receive ideas, welcome feedback and value the views of the team," he said.

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Prof Mohamed said AEAA was operating at a time when the education sector was undergoing significant changes, including the growing importance of technical and vocational education and training, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He said the association would also promote stronger links between educational institutions and the industrial sector to ensure that education systems respond effectively to labour market demands and broader development needs.

The new AEAA president said strengthening cooperation among African countries would be critical in addressing common challenges in educational assessment and improving the quality of education across the continent.

The outgoing president, Dr Gichoro, called for greater cooperation among African countries in strengthening the education sector, stressing the importance of working together as one continent.

Dr Gichoro also commended Tanzania for successfully hosting the AEAA meeting and supporting efforts to strengthen cooperation in educational assessment across Africa.