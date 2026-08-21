Malawi: Gangata Vows Flames Will 'Answer With Power' in Latest Gaffe

Malawi's Minister of Sports Alfred Gangata was left beaming with pride as he once again reached for a phrase that has now become something of a personal catchphrase - despite leaving many scratching their heads over what exactly it means.

Speaking to Zodiak Broadcasting Station about the Flames' football prospects following the Scorchers' impressive showing at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the minister declared: 'Flames iyankha with power komanso ipita ku AFCON' - loosely translating to a promise that the men's national team will 'respond with power' and qualify for the continental tournament.

It is not the first time Gangata's grasp of English has raised eyebrows and provided comic relief for Malawians online.

The minister has previously been mocked - and, by many accounts, quietly celebrated - for another memorable phrase: 'My People Football, You Are Not Answer With Power,' a line that has since taken on a life of its own on social media.

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As if determined to cap off the interview in equally unforgettable fashion, the minister then glanced down at his wristwatch mid-conversation, checked the time, and - satisfied that evening had officially arrived - flashed a wide grin and cheerfully declared: 'Good evening.'

The clip has since been widely shared across Malawian social media platforms, with many users poking fun at the minister's now-signature blend of confidence and creative English, while others defended him, arguing that his message - however unconventional the delivery - reflected genuine optimism about the country's sporting future.

Gangata, who has held the sports docket for several years, has become something of an unlikely internet personality in Malawi, with clips of his interviews regularly going viral.

Supporters say his enthusiasm for Malawian sport, even when lost in translation, has helped keep public attention on the achievements of teams like the Scorchers and the Flames.

Whether intentional or not, the minister's latest soundbite looks set to join a growing collection of quotable moments that have made him one of the most talked-about figures in Malawian public life this year.