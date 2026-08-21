Zimbabwe: ED Block Officially Handed Over At Millennium Heights

Monday marks a defining milestone in Harare's premium residential development, Millennium Heights, with the official handover of Block 4, popularly known as ED Block, to proud new homeowners.

The ceremony will be headlined by WestProp Holdings Chief Executive, Mr. Ken Sharpe, who is expected to inspire confidence among residents with updates on the project's rapid progress and future vision.

The new stands out with its modern architectural design, blending clean lines, spacious interiors, and sustainable features that reflect the vision of a future-ready city.

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The apartments are designed to maximize natural light, with balconies offering sweeping views of the evolving Millennium City skyline. Smart infrastructure, including solar energy integration and water recycling systems, ensures that ED Block is not only stylish but also environmentally conscious.

Millennium Heights has quickly established itself as the fastest-selling residential development in Harare. With more than 1,000 apartments planned across multiple blocks, demand has consistently outpaced supply. Each block has attracted buyers eager to secure a stake in Zimbabwe's most transformative urban project, and ED Block is no exception -- its units were snapped up well ahead of completion.

When fully complete, Millennium Heights will be the heartbeat of Millennium City, integrating residential, retail, hospitality, and recreational spaces into a seamless ecosystem. The estate will connect with the Mall of Zimbabwe, Pokugara Residential Estate, and the Radisson-managed apartments, creating a vibrant, walkable community where convenience, prestige, and sustainability converge.

The handover of ED Block is more than a property transaction -- it is a landmark moment for homeowners who are now part of Zimbabwe's most ambitious urban evolution. It signals progress, confidence, and the realization of a bold vision: to redefine how Harare lives, works, and plays.

As the tenants take occupancy, more blocks are fast taking shape as the stampede to be part of the future gathers momentum.

Completing a project worth over $100 million is significant in any country. Still, Millennium Heights represents far more than money--it inspires confidence and signals to the world that Zimbabwe now carries the spirit of Dubai.

Sharpe's vision leaves no doubt: he is creating lifestyles, communities, and nation-building momentum. Others across the nation are already echoing the positive impact and sentiment he has sparked. Millennium Heights is not just a development; it is a legacy for future generations to remember.