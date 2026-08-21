Namibia: Government Moves to Regulate Number Plate Manufacturers

20 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Works and Transport is planning to tighten regulations for number plate manufacturers in Namibia, citing concerns over counterfeit and illegally produced plates.

Minister Veikko Nekundi said this at a stakeholder consultation workshop in Windhoek on Thursday.

"Our ultimate objective is to ensure that every number plate on our roads is legitimate, identifiable, traceable and produced according to approved standards," Nekundi said.

He said unauthorised number plates can be used to conceal vehicle identities, evade law enforcement and facilitate criminal activities.

He said the Road Traffic and Transport Act, 1999, already provides for the registration, regulation, inspection, suspension and cancellation of number plate manufacturers.

However, Nekundi said legislation alone was not enough and that stronger implementation and enforcement were needed.

Nekundi called for stronger cooperation between the ministry, the police, local authorities and licensing authorities to combat illegal manufacturing and counterfeit plates.

He said technology should be used to improve the registration of manufacturers, information sharing and the traceability of number plates.

Stakeholders at the workshop were asked to provide input on the proposed requirements and identify practical challenges before the regulations are implemented.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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