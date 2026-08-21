Uganda: Government Issues Mandatory Life Jacket Directive Amid Rising Monsoon Risk On Waterways

The Ministry of Works and Transport has ordered mandatory use of life jackets and tighter safety measures on Uganda's inland waterways during a period of heightened risk from strong winds and turbulent waves.

The directive, contained in Marine Notice No. 001/2026 issued by the Office of the Minister of State for Transport, comes as the ministry warns boat operators and passengers to exercise greater caution between July and October, when Uganda's major lakes and rivers experience stronger easterly monsoon winds.

"During the months of July, August, September to October, our inland waterways experience strong Easterly Monsoon winds and turbulent waves which explain the increased incidences of marine accidents within this period," Minister of State for Transport Julius Wandera Maganda said.

Under the directive, all vessel owners and operators are required to provide sufficient life-saving appliances and life jackets on board at all times.

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Passengers travelling on vessels powered by outboard engines must wear life jackets continuously from departure until the end of their journey.

The ministry has also restricted boats powered by outboard engines to operating between 6:30am and 6:30pm, effectively banning night navigation for the vessels.

Operators who breach the requirements risk having their vessels detained and facing prosecution, while unlicensed or unregistered boats will be impounded.

Overloading of boats remains prohibited.

The ministry said the measures are being enforced under the Inland Water Transport Act 2021, the Lake Victoria Transport Act 2007 and international maritime conventions ratified by Uganda.

The directive comes against a persistent drowning problem in Uganda, where researchers and public health officials have warned that the true number of deaths is likely substantially higher than officially recorded figures.

Uganda's drowning burden

The World Health Organisation estimates that about 2,000 people died from drowning in Uganda in 2021, placing the country among those with a significant drowning burden.

The estimate is based on WHO Global Health Estimates and is different from police figures, which capture cases reported to law enforcement.

Uganda Police Force recorded 81 drowning incidents handled by the Marine Unit in 2025, down from 119 in 2024. Drowning remained the leading type of incident handled by the Marine Unit in 2025, ahead of robbery and murder.

The police figures, however, should not be interpreted as the total number of drowning deaths in the country. Research on drowning in Uganda has found significant gaps in reporting and duplication across police, marine police, fire and rescue services and mortuaries.

A study by researchers from Makerere University School of Public Health and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 1,160 unique fatal drowning cases from administrative records covering 60 districts between January 2016 and June 2018.

The study found that 81 per cent of fatal drowning cases in lakeside districts, where the activity was known, involved boating. Men accounted for 85 per cent of fatal cases where sex was recorded.

The research also found that drowning victims were predominantly young, with an average age of 24 years. Young adults aged 20-24 and children aged below five were among the groups with the highest number of recorded deaths.

WHO calls for stronger prevention

The WHO says drowning is a preventable public health crisis, with about 300,000 people estimated to die from drowning globally each year. Ninety-two per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, while children and young people account for a disproportionately large share of the deaths.

Children below five account for nearly a quarter of global drowning deaths, while drowning is the fourth leading cause of death among children aged 1-4 and the third leading cause among those aged 5-14.

The WHO identifies several proven interventions, including stronger water transport regulations, improved flood preparedness and early warning systems, barriers that restrict access to dangerous water, supervised childcare, swimming and water-safety education, and safe rescue and resuscitation training.

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In July 2026, the WHO also released a new technical package outlining seven priority strategies for drowning prevention. These include transport safety standards, occupational safety for people working around water, swimming and water-safety education, rescue and resuscitation, child safeguarding and preparedness for floods and other emergencies.

The WHO specifically recommends safe boating and ferry regulations as part of national drowning prevention efforts, making Uganda's latest life-jacket and operating-hour requirements consistent with one of the organisation's recommended areas of intervention.

Uganda has also been identified as a priority country for drowning prevention initiatives. WHO says Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported drowning prevention efforts in Uganda alongside programmes in Bangladesh, Ghana, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The ministry warned that boat owners who fail to provide life-saving equipment, passengers who refuse to wear life jackets and operators of unlicensed, unregistered or overloaded vessels will face prosecution.

With the high-risk weather period continuing, authorities are urging operators and passengers to comply with the new requirements to reduce preventable deaths on Uganda's waterways.