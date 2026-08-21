Uganda: Nabbanja Warns Kyegegwa Residents Against Mob 'Justice' As Crime Investigations Continue

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned residents of Kyegegwa District against taking the law into their own hands, saying mob justice could undermine investigations and put innocent lives at risk.

Updating Parliament on Thursday, Nabbanja said security agencies had intensified operations in the district while engaging communities to address concerns arising from recent criminal incidents.

"Security agencies are combining enforcement with community engagement as they respond to recent crimes reported in Kyegegwa District," Nabbanja told MPs.

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She said the Ministry of Internal Affairs, working with the Uganda Police Force, had launched sensitisation activities in affected communities to discourage mob justice and encourage residents to report suspects to authorities.

"Communities are being sensitised to reject mob justice and instead cooperate with law enforcement," she said. "Mob justice undermines investigations and puts innocent lives at risk."

Nabbanja said police had also strengthened patrols, intelligence-led operations and investigations into the incidents that have caused concern in parts of the district.

"The ministry is working with Uganda Police Force and will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates to the House as investigations progress," she said.

The Prime Minister urged local leaders, religious leaders and other community influencers to promote calm and encourage victims and witnesses to provide information that could assist investigators.

Several MPs from the region welcomed the government's response but called for increased deployment of security personnel and faster investigations to restore public confidence.

The Speaker directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to return to Parliament with a comprehensive report on the findings of the investigations and measures being taken to prevent similar incidents.