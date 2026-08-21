South Africa: Families Living in Joburg Stadium Trapped Among Rubbish and Rats

Years after being promised temporary shelter, hundreds of Johannesburg residents remain trapped in squalid conditions at Wembley Stadium with no clear path to permanent housing.

Hundreds of people who lost their homes in evictions or fires in Johannesburg's inner city are living in tents and shacks in and around Wembley Stadium.

They were moved there years ago by the City of Johannesburg for temporary emergency accommodation (TEA). The first residents arrived in 2016. People are only supposed to stay in TEA for six months before moving to permanent housing. But the City has no plan to move the people at Wembley Stadium.

In fact, none of the TEA facilities across the City is in good standing, and residents have not been moved from any of them into independent living or another form of housing.

"When we got here there was electricity, and the toilets and water were working. There were even security guards here. Now we have none of those things," said Ethel Musosoza, who was moved to the stadium following her eviction from Chung Hua Mansions on Jeppe Street in 2017.

At least 350 people live on the property. Rubbish is piling up outside the building. Rats run through the site. The walls are covered in graffiti. Residents describe drug use and violence as part of daily life.

"It is very tough here for...