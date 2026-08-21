Nigeria: Osun Monarch Hails Adeleke's Re-Election, Urges Greater Dev't in Second Term

Ilorin — A first class traditional ruler and Ogiyan of Ejigboland in Osun State, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin II, has urged the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to use his electoral victory to deepen more developmental projects and prosperity across the state.

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, the traditional ruler said Adeleke's victory at the August 15 governorship election reflected the confidence reposed in his administration by the people of Osun State.

Oba Oyesosin, speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Council of Obas and people of Ejigboland, said the governor's re-election offered an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of his first term while pursuing greater progress in the state.

The monarch, who recently celebrated his 92nd birthday, said: "Your victory at the polls on August 15, 2026, is a clear testimony of the confidence the people of Osun State have in your leadership, commitment to service and vision for the development of the state."

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The monarch noted that by giving Adeleke another four-year mandate, the electorate had demonstrated its belief in his administration and its achievements during his first term.

According to him, the renewed mandate should serve as an opportunity to further strengthen peace, development and prosperity across Osun State.

"It is indeed a new chapter for the state, and we are confident that your second term will bring even greater accomplishment. As the people say, 'Imole is shining brighter'," the Ogiyan said.

He prayed for wisdom, strength and success for the governor as he prepares to commence his second term, while expressing optimism that the coming years would bring greater accomplishment to the state.

The traditional ruler further urged Governor Adeleke to remain committed to the welfare of the people and the overall development of Osun State.

He concluded by extending his "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a successful and impactful second term in office".