Nigeria: NAPTIP Seals Port Harcourt Maternity Over Alleged N13.5m Baby Sale

*Liberian woman allegedly took custody of three children within one month

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed a high-profile maternity facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over an alleged ₦13.5 million baby-sale and child-trafficking operation involving a Liberian national resident in Belgium.

The agency, acting jointly with the Rivers State Ministry of Health, also arrested the owner of the suspected facility, an alleged facilitator of the transaction and another staff member following intelligence linking the maternity to the procurement, sale and unlawful transfer of children.

The facility, located in the Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt, was reportedly operating from a residential apartment and is regarded as one of the prominent health centres in the oil-rich state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NAPTIP said its investigation was triggered by intelligence indicating that the facility was allegedly being used by a criminal network involved in child trafficking and illegal adoption.

A preliminary investigation uncovered a particularly troubling aspect of the case involving the Liberian national, who resides in Belgium.

According to the agency, the woman arrived in Nigeria without evidence of pregnancy but allegedly took custody of three children within approximately one month, raising questions about the circumstances under which the children were obtained.

Intelligence available to NAPTIP further indicated that about ₦13.5 million allegedly changed hands in connection with the transfer of the three children and other individuals linked to the maternity.

Following the intelligence, operatives from NAPTIP's Abuja and Rivers commands, alongside officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, carried out a coordinated operation at the facility.

The premises were subsequently sealed to preserve the scene and protect potential evidence while investigations continue.

Investigators are now working to establish the identities, whereabouts and welfare of the three children, as well as determine their biological and legal parentage.

The investigation will also seek to identify everyone involved in the alleged procurement and transfer of the children and trace the financial transactions believed to be connected to the operation.

NAPTIP said it was also examining the possible involvement of medical personnel and other individuals who may have facilitated the alleged activities.

The development comes against the backdrop of intensified surveillance by NAPTIP on maternity and healthcare facilities suspected of operating as so-called "baby factories" or fertility scam centres.

The agency said its Director-General, Binta Bello, had earlier directed increased surveillance of suspected facilities following intelligence suggesting that some were being used for illegal adoption, child sales and trafficking.

Reacting to the latest development, Bello expressed concern over what she described as the fraudulent activities of some maternity and health-centre operators across the country.

She was particularly alarmed by the alleged involvement of foreign nationals in procuring children through suspected criminal networks in Nigeria.

"I am particularly disturbed that foreign nationals now come to Nigeria to patronize these suspected criminal elements and procure children like a common object of trade across the border. This is sad and totally unacceptable," she said.

Bello vowed that the agency would widen its investigation to identify every person connected to the alleged operation.

"We have spread our dragnet to fish out all those involved in this case, and they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NAPTIP boss, however, stressed that the investigation remained ongoing and that suspects would be subjected to due process.

She assured that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted while the safety and welfare of the affected children would remain the agency's foremost priority.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of child trafficking, illegal adoption, baby-selling and other forms of exploitation to NAPTIP through its nearest zonal or state command.

The latest operation underscores the growing concern over the activities of illicit maternity facilities and alleged child-trafficking networks that exploit Nigeria's healthcare and adoption systems to facilitate the illegal transfer and sale of children.