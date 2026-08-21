South Africa, Zimbabwe Mull Efforts to Grow Trade

South Africa and Zimbabwe have identified the construction of the Third Limpopo Bridge and the operationalisation of the Beitbridge One Stop Border Post as important projects in translating bilateral partnership into tangible economic outcomes.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said the projects were among key outcomes of the Fourth Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), which concluded its Ministerial Segment in Pretoria on Thursday.

"We are encouraged by the decision to identify high-impact priority projects, including the construction of the Third Limpopo Bridge, the operationalisation of the Beitbridge One Stop Border Post, a fertiliser manufacturing plant, regional automotive component manufacturing, platinum group and precious metals value-addition plans, as well as industrial parks or Special Economic Zones," Lamola said.

He said the two neighbouring economies occupy a strategic position within Southern Africa's trade and logistics architecture, given their links through the North-South Corridor and the Beitbridge Border Post.

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"Our partnership must now translate ambition into implementation," the Minister said.

Lamola said closer cooperation in transport infrastructure, border efficiency, energy connectivity and the movement of goods and people will strengthen regional integration and support industrialisation across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He also called for greater cooperation to expand manufacturing capacity, promote beneficiation of mineral resources, modernise agriculture and strengthen food security, while creating opportunities for small enterprises, women and young people.

The Minister said several agreements will be signed during a meeting of the two countries' leaders, providing a legal framework for cooperation in various areas.

"These agreements are important because they provide a legal framework for our cooperation in various areas. They will strengthen institutional collaboration, expand trade and investment, promote industrialisation, and deepen regional value chains," he said.

The BNC also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic Training, which Lamola said will deepen cooperation between the two countries' diplomatic academies and help prepare a new generation of African diplomats.

On the economic front, discussions on trade and investment have been particularly robust and called on relevant departments to intensify their engagements to create clear pathways for accelerated cooperation.

He acknowledged that further work and consultation would be required to advance the identified priority projects.

Migration

Meanwhile, the Minister said the two countries have also engaged frankly on migration, with discussions guided by mutual respect, shared responsibility and adherence to international and regional obligations.

"We reaffirm our commitment to managing migration in a lawful, humane and coordinated manner, while unequivocally rejecting xenophobia, vigilantism and all forms of violence directed against foreign nationals," he said.

Implementation

Lamola said the success of the BNC will ultimately be measured by the implementation of decisions taken and their impact on citizens.

"Our Heads of State rightly expect outcomes that are credible, implementable and capable of improving the daily lives of our citizens," he said.

To strengthen accountability, the two countries have agreed to deploy an electronic monitoring system to track implementation of decisions taken during the BNC.

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"It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to ensure rigorous implementation, effective monitoring and sustained coordination between our respective institutions. I am pleased that we have agreed to deploy an electronic monitoring system to track the implementation of the decisions that we have taken," Lamola said.

The Minister said the BNC had reaffirmed the strategic importance of the South Africa-Zimbabwe partnership and renewed the commitment to advancing prosperity, stability and sustainable development.

He said the countries' shared history, geography and aspirations placed a responsibility on both governments to build a partnership that delivers tangible economic results for current and future generations.

READ | Lamola calls for South Africa-Zimbabwe ties to deliver jobs, investment and infrastructure

The Fourth Session of the BNC will culminate in a meeting of the two countries' leaders on Friday, where several agreements are expected to be signed.