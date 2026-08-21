Somalia: Somali Islamic Scholars Urge Government to Halt Property Demolitions in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Union of Somali Islamic Scholars has called on the government to halt actions that could deprive citizens of their property rights, amid growing complaints over the demolition and seizure of land and homes in parts of the capital, Mogadishu.

The scholars held a meeting in Mogadishu to discuss complaints from residents who said properties were being demolished or contested despite owners holding what they described as valid legal ownership documents.

The group said it had received numerous complaints alleging that some property owners had lost their land or homes, while others had been subjected to fees that lacked a clear legal basis.

The scholars stressed that private property should not be taken through administrative orders, the exercise of authority or intimidation without due legal and judicial procedures.

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They urged President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the Banadir regional administration and relevant government institutions to independently investigate the complaints, protect citizens' property rights and hold accountable anyone found to have abused their authority, engaged in land grabbing or committed corruption.

They also called on the judiciary to handle land disputes independently and fairly, while warning businessmen, notaries and property brokers against involvement in property obtained through injustice or unlawful means.

The Union said it could take further measures it considers appropriate if the complaints are not addressed promptly.