Somalia: Somali Parliament Committee Reviews Legislative Work Amid Political Tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Standing Committee of Somalia's House of the People held its weekly meeting on Thursday at the Villa Hargeisa parliamentary complex in Mogadishu, reviewing legislative work and the progress of bills before parliamentary committees.

The meeting was chaired by House Speaker Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur Jamaac, accompanied by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow.

Jamaac briefed committee members on a meeting he had held with a group of lawmakers representing opposition MPs. He also updated the committee on congratulatory messages he had received from parliamentary speakers around the world, international organisations and other institutions, as well as broader activities of the House.

The secretary-general of the House, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle Jaabiri, then presented an overview of bills and legislative proposals before parliamentary committees, including those that had passed through various readings.

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Committee leaders also briefed the Standing Committee on legislation under their consideration, the stage reached by each bill and the expected timeframe for presenting the measures to the full House for debate.

Closing the meeting, Jamaac urged members of the Standing Committee to work to strengthen unity and cohesion within parliament so that it could fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

He also pledged that the House leadership would conduct parliamentary affairs in accordance with its internal rules and other laws governing the legislature.