Nigeria: Osun Election - Tinubu Played Fair Because He Fought for Democracy - Adeleke

20 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday said President Bola Tinubu ensured the governorship election in Osun was free and fair because he fought for democracy.

Adeleke was re-elected on August 15 after polling 511,067 votes. Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress got 444,815 votes as first runner-up.

The incumbent won 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while the APC candidate came top in 11 councils.

Adeleke arrived at the State House at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday and was driven through the forecourt directly to the president's office, where he went into the closed-door meeting.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Adeleke said Tinubu deserved commendation for allowing the electoral process to run its course without interference.

According to Adeleke, his visit was primarily to thank Tinubu, whom he described as the "father of the nation", for respecting the democratic process.

"Yeah, that is why I'm here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy.

"That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result. That is why I'm here, to say thank you to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria", the governor said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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