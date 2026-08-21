South Africa: Msunduzi Strike Disrupts Service Delivery - South African News Briefs - August 21, 2026

Msunduzi Strike Disrupts Service Delivery

Service delivery has been severely disrupted in Msunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal, as municipal workers continue a protracted strike over long-standing labour disputes, reports EWN. Rubbish has gone uncollected for weeks, with piles of waste and overturned bins littering the central business district. Workers have said that the municipality has failed to address issues including job descriptions, overtime payments and standby allowances. Following another failed meeting, protesters set some rubbish alight, prompting police to respond with tear gas and rubber bullets. The municipality has urged residents and businesses to remain patient while efforts to resolve the dispute continue.

Five Arrested in Limpopo Meth Lab Bust

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Five people have been arrested after a multi-agency operation uncovered an alleged crystal meth manufacturing laboratory on a farm in Musina, Limpopo, reports EWN. The Hawks said the two-month intelligence-driven investigation led to the seizure of drugs, laboratory equipment estimated to be worth R600 million and an undisclosed amount of cash. Those arrested include two Mexican nationals, two Zimbabwean nationals and one Malawian, aged between 20 and 47. Police believe the facility was a sophisticated, industrial-scale operation producing illicit drugs for distribution. The suspects are expected to appear in the Musina Magistrates Court.

MP Fadiel Adams Returns to Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is set to return to the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission, reports SABC News. This comes after proceedings were adjourned to allow him to listen to recordings of his conversations with the Investigation Directorate Against Corruption. Adams is a key figure in a Section 27 affidavit that formed part of the investigation and prosecution of seven Crime Intelligence officials. The recordings reportedly include discussions about supplementary affidavits, which will be presented alongside relevant documents. Adams will have an opportunity to identify and address information from the recordings as part of his testimony.

SASSA Announces September Grant Dates

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced the September 2026 social grant payment schedule, reports EWN. Older Persons Grants to be paid on 2 September, Disability Grants on 3 September and Children's Grants on 4 September. Social Relief of Distress payments will be made on rolling dates later in the month. SASSA has also reminded beneficiaries about its 24-hour WhatsApp self-service channel, which allows them to check payment status and track application progress without visiting a local office or contacting the call centre.

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