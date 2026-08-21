Kenya: Nearly 3 in 5 Kenyans Oppose Proposed Ride-Hailing Fare Hikes

Nairobi — Passengers are divided over government intervention in the pricing of ride-hailing services, with affordability emerging as the biggest concern.

Thirty-six percent of respondents say fares should be determined by the market forces, while another 36 percent fear regulation government regulation could make rides more expensive.

However, supporters argue that regulation could improve conditions for drivers. Sixteen percent support the policy because they believe drivers deserve better earnings, while 12 percent say government oversight is necessary.

Another 10 percent would accept higher fares if they lead to better service quality.

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The findings highlight the challenge of balancing affordable transport for passengers with fair compensation for drivers.

Two percent specifically argue that the government should reduce fuel costs rather than regulate ride-hailing fares.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in July proposed mandatory minimum compensation floors and base per-kilometer rates for digital ride-hailing apps like Uber and Bolt.

Proposed driver take-home minimums range from Sh219 for standard cars to Sh272 for XL categories, though initial discussions have floated general trip minimums up to Sh500.

Digital providers warn that aggressive price floors risk shrinking overall market demand by up to 40% as consumers revert to traditional public transit options like matatus.

However, drivers and local associations strongly back state intervention, citing predatory app commissions and skyrocketing maintenance costs.