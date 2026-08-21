Kenya: Gachagua Set for Emurua Dikirr Thanksgiving Tour

Nairobi — DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua is expected to conduct a thanks giving tour of Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County.

The visit comes after DCP's Vincent Rotich secured more than 10,000 votes in the May 14, Emurua Dikirr by-election despite losing to UDA's David Keter.

Gachagua yesterday raised the alarm over what he describes as plans to disrupt his visit to Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua further alleged that senior Interior officials were financing the mobilisation of goons and plain-clothes police officers to cause violence, claiming the planned disruption could surpass the chaos witnessed during a recent political event in Homa Bay.

In the letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua said he had received reports of threats allegedly warning him and his supporters not to enter the constituency.

"My attention has, however, been drawn to threats issued by the current Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Mr David Kipsang Keter and a handful of others... that my entourage and I should not set foot in Emurua Dikirr on 21st August 2026," Gachagua wrote.

Gachagua further challenged Kanja to guarantee the safety of everyone attending the event, drawing parallels with the violence witnessed during a political gathering in Homa Bay.

"Can you assure the country that my entourage, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and I will be safe on 21st August 2026?" he asked.