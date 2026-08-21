Kenya: MPs Opposes Proposed Merger of Tourism Research Institute and Kenya Tourism Board

Nairobi — A House Committee has opposed a proposal to merge the Tourism Research Institute (TRI) with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), terming the move counterproductive.

Members of the Tourism and Wildlife Committee said allowing TRI, a key entity in the tourism sector, to be absorbed into KTB could undermine the stability and growth of the sector.

The Members made the remarks during an engagement with tourism sector stakeholders led by Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

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The meeting, chaired by Kareke Mbiuki, sought views from industry players on the Tourism (Amendment) Bill, 2026, sponsored by Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung'wah.

Mbiuki said TRI was a critical organisation in the tourism sector that should not be overlooked in efforts to streamline the industry.

"Most developed countries have succeeded because they have invested heavily in research. A proposal in the Bill to have TRI absorbed by KTB would hurt the sector," he said.

The same sentiments were shared by Vice Chairperson Bedzima Juma (Kisauni), Mohammed Ruweida (Lamu East) and Abdi Chome (Voi), who said TRI should instead be adequately funded rather than placed under KTB.

The three MPs noted that they represent people from the Coastal region who heavily rely on tourism for their livelihoods. They said proposed legislation should focus on strengthening and stabilising entities in the sector to enable tourism to thrive.

"Where will the staff at TRI go if the merger is actualised? We fear that they might lose their jobs," said Ruweida, while opposing the proposed merger.

Chome emphasised the need to preserve TRI's independence and allocate adequate funding to enable it to conduct effective research for the benefit of the tourism sector.

"What informed the planned merger? TRI is underperforming because it has been starved of funding," said Mbiuki.

The Chairperson attributed TRI's challenges to the Kenya Tourism Fund (KTF), which he claimed had been selective in funding government entities under the Ministry.

"KTF has become a small god. Government entities have to kneel before it before they can disburse funds to institutions," he claimed.

Bitok told the Committee that TRI had not performed as expected because of financial constraints. He asked the Committee to intervene and ensure the institute is adequately funded