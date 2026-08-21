Kenya: IEBC Orders Removal of Logo From Campaign Materials

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has ordered political aspirants and other political actors to remove its logo from campaign materials within five days, warning that continued use will attract action.

The commission said the unauthorised use of its logo on campaign posters and other political materials was irregular and unlawful and could create the false impression that IEBC had endorsed particular candidates or political activities.

"The Commission has noted the unauthorized use of its logo on campaign materials. Such use is irregular and unlawful and may falsely imply Commission endorsement," IEBC said.

The electoral agency said the practice could undermine its independence, impartiality and non-partisan status, which are critical to public confidence in the administration of elections.

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IEBC has consequently directed all aspirants and political actors using the logo to immediately cease the practice and remove the offending materials within five days. Those who fail to comply will face unspecified action from the commission.

The warning comes as political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election continues to intensify, with politicians and aspiring candidates increasingly using posters, rallies, meetings and other platforms to build their support bases.

The commission has previously raised concerns over premature campaign activities and political conduct ahead of the 2027 polls. In March, IEBC warned political actors against early campaign-style activities amid rising political tensions and incidents of violence.

The latest directive also echoes concerns raised by the electoral agency before the 2022 General Election, when it warned aspirants against using its logo on campaign posters and billboards, saying the practice contravened its constitutional status as an independent, impartial and non-partisan institution.

IEBC's latest position comes as the Commission prepares for the 2027 election, including putting in place systems and materials needed for the polls.

The Commission has also warned political actors against other forms of electoral misconduct. In May, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said politicians who sponsor violence or use criminal gangs to disrupt political activities could face sanctions and potentially be barred from future elections.

The emphasis on the Commission's independence comes against the background of its constitutional mandate to conduct and supervise elections and regulate aspects of the electoral process.

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By ordering the removal of its branding from campaign materials, IEBC is seeking to ensure that voters are not misled into believing that campaign messages, candidates or political parties bearing its logo have been approved or endorsed by the electoral body.

The five-day deadline now places political actors using the logo on notice as the commission moves to enforce rules governing the conduct of the 2027 election period.