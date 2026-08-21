Sudan: Azerbaijan Expresses Interest in Investing in Sudan's Electricity and Oil Sectors

Azerbaijani Energy Solutions Company has expressed interest in investing in Sudan's energy sector, particularly in electricity and oil, during a meeting held on Thursday between Minister of Energy Engineer Consultant Al-Mo'tasem Ibrahim Ahmed and a delegation from the Azerbaijani company.

The Minister outlined available investment opportunities, highlighting the expansion of electricity generation--particularly hydropower and thermal generation--to increase generating capacity and improve the stability of electricity supplies.

He also highlighted Sudan's interest in expanding renewable energy projects, supported by the flexibility of the investment act governing this sector. He explained that most parts of the country receive high levels of solar radiation throughout the day, while several areas also have good wind energy potential. He further pointed to investment opportunities in other energy sources, including biomass, waste-to-energy, biogas, and other alternatives.

In the oil sector, the Minister outlined investment opportunities in new blocks located in secure areas, the development of producing fields, and investment in the Port Sudan Refinery. He stressed the importance of moving discussions toward practical steps and translating the company's investment interest into tangible projects on the ground.

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For his part, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation and the company's Director General affirmed that Azerbaijani Energy Solutions possesses substantial financial and technical capabilities and extensive experience in the electricity and oil sectors. He noted that the company had planned to invest in Sudan before the outbreak of the war, adding: "Today, we have come to work."

The delegation head also revealed that the company plans to implement two solar power projects in Khartoum, with an initial combined capacity of 100 megawatts, with plans to gradually expand their generating capacity to reach 1,000 megawatts.

Azerbaijani Energy Solutions is a state-owned company specializing in the energy sector, with technical and financial capabilities and extensive expertise in electricity and oil.