Sudan: Jaber Chairs Second Meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing AML and CTF

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jaber, chaired on Thursday at his office in Khartoum the second meeting of the Higher Committee for Oversight of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF), in the presence of all committee members.

The meeting reviewed the status of deliberations from the committee's first meeting, specific assignments, and the work and reports of the various committees.

It also heard reports submitted by the relevant authorities on money laundering and the implementation of measures to combat terrorism and its financing.

In a press statement, Foreign Ministry representative Ambassador Jaafar Soumi said the meeting reviewed a report on Sudan's status regarding the implementation of targeted financial sanctions, particularly those related to money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said the meeting reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to and cooperation with the resolutions and decisions of the United Nations Security Council, as well as with the international community, particularly in efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

He noted that the Sudanese people had suffered greatly during the war as a result of violations, the looting of their property, the smuggling of the country's resources abroad, and inflation associated with money laundering, terrorist financing, and smuggling.