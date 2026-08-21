Sudan: Jaber Chairs Second Meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing AML and CTF

21 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jaber, chaired on Thursday at his office in Khartoum the second meeting of the Higher Committee for Oversight of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF), in the presence of all committee members.

The meeting reviewed the status of deliberations from the committee's first meeting, specific assignments, and the work and reports of the various committees.

It also heard reports submitted by the relevant authorities on money laundering and the implementation of measures to combat terrorism and its financing.

In a press statement, Foreign Ministry representative Ambassador Jaafar Soumi said the meeting reviewed a report on Sudan's status regarding the implementation of targeted financial sanctions, particularly those related to money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said the meeting reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to and cooperation with the resolutions and decisions of the United Nations Security Council, as well as with the international community, particularly in efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

He noted that the Sudanese people had suffered greatly during the war as a result of violations, the looting of their property, the smuggling of the country's resources abroad, and inflation associated with money laundering, terrorist financing, and smuggling.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.