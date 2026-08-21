Sudan: Industry and Trade, Digital Transformation Ministers Stress Importance of Digitalization and Computerization of Government Procedures

21 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasen Ali Yagoub and Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications Engineer Ahmed Dirdiri Ghandour have stressed the importance of digital transformation and the computerization of government procedures as a strategic option for enhancing performance and supporting the national economy.

The ministers made the remarks during a meeting in Khartoum on Thursday, where they affirmed that linking the Ministry of Industry and Trade to the "Baldna" platform and computerizing all procedures related to imports, exports, and the exporters' and importers' registry had significantly reduced the administrative burden. The system enables transactions to be completed electronically through a unified window bringing together all relevant executive and regulatory authorities, helping prevent manipulation of export and import contracts.

Minister Mahasen said digital transformation was no longer an option but a necessity for any institution seeking to remain operational and competitive. She explained that the ministry had begun electronically linking border crossings to the "Baldna" platform and providing the necessary resources to improve performance, enhance transparency, and expedite commercial transactions securely and efficiently.

She added that these measures form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen openness toward neighboring countries and conclude economic cooperation agreements.

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For his part, Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications affirmed his ministry's commitment to connecting all relevant ministries and government entities to the "Baldna" platform through close coordination to better serve citizens and the Sudanese economy.

He also announced that his ministry was following up on transactions at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and revealed that the "Baldna" platform had been linked to the digital identity system.

Read the original article on SNA.

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