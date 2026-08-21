Sudan: Finance Undersecretary Says Plans Underway for Economic Recovery and Reconstruction

Finance Undersecretary Dr. Mohamed Ali Jumaa said the war had caused extensive destruction and losses across Sudan, noting that the Ministry of Finance is working to develop plans for economic recovery and reconstruction, assess the extent of the damage, evaluate economic losses and the impact of the war, and estimate the overall scale of the losses.

Dr. Jumaa said the ministry is coordinating with the World Bank, the United Nations, and the Arab Planning Institute in this regard.

He made the remarks while addressing a workshop on preparing a field survey to assess war-related damage and losses in Khartoum State, attended by federal ministries and institutions and the Khartoum State Government at the Grand Hotel in Khartoum.

He said the relevant assessment document was being updated and developed to conduct the field survey and estimate losses in Khartoum, using the state as a model. He also noted the technical support provided by the Arab Planning Institute for the survey.

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The Finance Undersecretary called for the exchange of ideas, information, and assessments of losses in the education, health, water, and other public sectors affected by the war, as well as greater coordination and cooperation in conducting the field survey in Khartoum as a model for the broader assessment.

For his part, Director General of the General Directorate for Economic Planning and Policies, Makki Mohamed Abdel-Rahim, said the Khartoum field survey workshop was based on the Economic Vision for Post-War Development. He explained that participants were collecting data to update the study, which draws on war-loss statistics and scientifically established methodologies for assessing losses.

He said the survey was being prepared in coordination with the Arab Planning Institute, adding that the workshop was intended to bring together all relevant ministries and Khartoum State to conduct the survey before extending the exercise to other states.

Abdel-Rahim noted that the briefing workshop involved the Council of Ministers, Khartoum State, ministries, and government units, with the survey covering health and hospitals, industry and factories, agriculture, and other sectors. He also announced plans for a subsequent workshop to review and refine the collected information in preparation for the required study.