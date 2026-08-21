Sudan: Energy, Industry and Higher Education Ministers Discuss Sudan-Belarus Cooperation

A coordination meeting was held bringing together Minister of Energy and head of the Sudanese side of the Sudan-Belarus Joint Committee Engineer Al-Mo'tasem Ibrahim Ahmed; Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa; Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasen Ali Yagoub; Director of the European Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jamal Malik; and a representative of the Economic Intelligence Directorate to discuss and follow up on proposed areas of cooperation between Sudan and the Republic of Belarus.

The meeting reviewed a cooperation framework covering several priority areas, foremost among them higher education and scientific research. Discussions focused on developing cooperation between educational institutions in the two countries, strengthening scientific and academic exchanges, implementing training and expertise-sharing programs in technical and specialized fields, building the capacities of Sudanese professionals, and expanding cultural exchanges.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to develop industrial and trade cooperation and benefit from Belarusian expertise and technologies, particularly in industrial fields and agricultural inputs. It further discussed ways to increase Sudanese exports to Belarus, particularly grains and other agricultural products.

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The Minister of Energy and head of the Sudanese side of the Joint Committee stressed the importance of strengthening the economic and development partnership between Sudan and Belarus in a manner that serves mutual interests and opens broader avenues for cooperation. He directed the relevant authorities to swiftly identify priorities and requirements in preparation for approving agreements and beginning implementation of the agreed projects and programs.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and expertise exchange with Belarus, particularly in technical and vocational education, noting the pivotal role of technical education in building capacities, advancing development, and supporting economic growth.

In the same context, the Minister of Industry and Trade stressed the importance of developing industrial and trade cooperation with Belarus and benefiting from its expertise and technical capabilities. She noted Sudan's aspiration to expand trade and strengthen industrial partnerships, particularly amid ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and rebuild industrial infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continued coordination among the relevant authorities and the completion of the identification of priority projects and their implementation requirements, paving the way for a transition from consultations to agreements and the actual implementation of Sudan-Belarus cooperation projects.