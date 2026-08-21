Sudan: Ministry of Industry and Trade Moves to Curb Entry of Goods Failing Import Standards

Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasen Ali Yagoub chaired a meeting on Thursday attended by the Director General of the Customs Forces, representatives of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO), and the Economic Intelligence Directorate to discuss measures to curb the entry of goods that fail to meet import requirements and standards, and to develop appropriate remedies to protect the national economy and safeguard public health.

The Minister said monitoring and follow-up of market activity had revealed the entry of goods through smuggling and personal imports, in clear violation of Decision No. (74). She noted that the goods failed to meet required standards in terms of weight, quality, and manufacturing methods.

She stressed the need to adhere to the delegated authorities between the federal Ministry of Trade and the states in order to strengthen oversight of exports and imports.

She directed the formation of a joint committee comprising the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Customs Forces, the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization, and the Economic Intelligence Directorate to inspect and seize all non-compliant goods, while ensuring that all proper procedures are followed and that detection equipment at border crossings and entry points is strengthened.