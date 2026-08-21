Sudan: Dr. Nowara Expresses Confidence in Armed Forces' Ability to Achieve Complete Victory Over Rebel Militia

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Taher, expressed her full confidence in the ability of the Armed Forces and supporting forces to achieve complete victory over the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the near future.

Addressing officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the 11th Infantry Division in Khashm El-Girba on Thursday, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, Dr. Nowara commended the victories and sacrifices consistently made by the Armed Forces across all operational axes and fronts. The event was attended by the Acting Wali of Kassala State, Major General (Ret.) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azraq, and Commander of the 11th Infantry Division, Major General Adel Ismail Abu Bakr.

Dr. Nowara congratulated the officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the division on the 72nd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, expressing her wishes for security, stability, and peace to prevail throughout the country.

She said that Sudan would not be vulnerable to threats from the east as long as the 11th Infantry Division remains there, affirming that eastern Sudan is secure thanks to the vigilance of those standing guard there.

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Dr. Nowara paid tribute to the souls of the martyrs, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured and the safe return of prisoners and missing persons.

Dr. Nowara arrived in the city of Khashm El-Girba in Kassala State on Thursday afternoon, where she was received by the State Wali and members of his government. She was also accorded a ceremonial reception and the national anthem was played at the 11th Infantry Division.