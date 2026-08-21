Sudan: Dr. Nowara Highlights Women's Role in Economic Empowerment and Production

Al-Gadharef, August 19, 2026 (SUNA) -- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Taher, stressed the vital role of Sudanese women in economic empowerment, production, and development, praising government and security support for women's initiatives in Al-Gadharef State.

Addressing the Multi-Purpose Productive Associations Forum organized by the General Union of Sudanese Women in Al-Gadharef, Dr. Nowara announced that the forum would become a regular event for organizing and supporting women's associations and for sharing Al-Gadharef's experience with other states.

She called for the Rural Women's Award, which the Union has sponsored since the 1990s, to be officially renamed the "Productive Woman Award" to recognize women's productive activities in both rural and urban areas. She said empowering women economically would strengthen families and encourage a broader shift toward production while helping the country overcome the exceptional circumstances and effects of the war.

Dr. Nowara emphasized that Sudan's current struggle encompasses both defending the country and rebuilding its productive capacity. While the Armed Forces and supporting forces defend the nation, Sudanese women contribute by farming, producing food, and supporting the resilience and recovery of the national economy.

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She reaffirmed her commitment to empowering rural and productive women and supporting women's associations by facilitating access to financing, training, and markets, enabling their productive capacities to become a genuine economic force.

Dr. Nowara also commended the General Union of Sudanese Women, Al-Gadharef State Government, and the organizers of the forum, praising Sudanese women who continue to work, produce, and persevere despite the country's exceptional circumstances.

Dr. Nowara expressed hope that the forum would produce practical initiatives to expand women's production, strengthen agricultural and cooperative associations, and support economic recovery and development in Al-Gadharef and across Sudan.