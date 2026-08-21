Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nowara Reviews Overall Security Situation in Kassala State

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Taher, held a meeting with the Kassala State Security Committee in the presence of the Acting Wali of Kassala State, Major General (Ret.) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azraq.

During the meeting, Dr. Nowara was briefed on the overall security situation and received detailed reports from representatives of the regular forces in the state. She also reviewed and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and measures in place to ensure security and stability across the state.

Dr. Nowara commended the victories consistently achieved by the Armed Forces and allied forces across all operational axes and fronts.