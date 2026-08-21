Sudan: Minister of Energy Praises Nile Petroleum's Strategic Role in Securing Fuel Supplies

Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Mo'tasem Ibrahim Ahmed praised Nile Petroleum Company's strategic role in securing fuel supplies and meeting the needs of key sectors, noting its contribution to maintaining supply stability and improving services to citizens.

During a visit to the company's headquarters, the Minister reviewed its plans for importing, supplying, and distributing petroleum products. He called for strengthening the company's role through direct contracts with major international suppliers to reduce import costs and, consequently, fuel prices, while emphasizing the importance of coordination with private-sector fuel importers.

He also praised the company's efforts to reduce petrol and gas prices and called for increased imports, expansion of the distribution network, improved customer services, and greater external investment to strengthen the company's resources and competitiveness.

The Minister commended the company's staff and affirmed the ministry's commitment to developing their capabilities through training, capacity building, and knowledge exchange. He stressed that the next phase requires greater coordination between state institutions and public- and private-sector companies to secure fuel supplies, stabilize the market, and improve services.

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Finance Undersecretary Says Plans Underway for Economic Recovery and Reconstruction

Khartoum, August 20, 2026 (SUNA) -- Finance Undersecretary Dr. Mohamed Ali Gomaa said the war had caused extensive destruction and losses across Sudan, noting that the Ministry of Finance is developing plans for economic recovery and reconstruction and assessing the scale of damage, economic losses, and the broader impact of the war.

Speaking at a workshop on conducting a field survey to assess war-related damage and losses in Khartoum State, he said the ministry was coordinating with the World Bank, the United Nations, and the Arab Planning Institute.

The workshop seeks to update existing assessments and establish a model for evaluating losses in Khartoum before extending the survey to other states. Participants discussed damage to education, healthcare, water infrastructure, industry, agriculture, and other public sectors, with the aim of compiling reliable data for a comprehensive recovery and reconstruction study.