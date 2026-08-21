Nigeria: Adeleke Meets With Tinubu, Presents Certificate of Return to President

Mr Adeleke's Thursday's visit to the Presidential Villa marks his first meeting with President Tinubu after his re-election..

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, presented his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu and held a closed-door meeting with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The visit comes four days after Mr Adeleke was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election, securing a re-election to govern the state for the next four years. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to Mr Adeleke and his deputy on Wednesday following their victory in the election.

Mr Adeleke reportedly arrived at the Villa at about 5:25 p.m., dressed in a navy blue traditional attire and accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

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Other officials in attendance were the Director-General of the Adeleke Campaign Council, Lere Oyewumi; a member of the council, Sunday Bisi; the governor's Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye; and Bamidele Salam, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency.

The meeting was Mr Adeleke's first with President Tinubu after his re-election in Saturday's governorship election, in which he defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Mr Adeleke, who contested the election on the platform of the Accord Party, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 511,067 votes, while Mr Oyebamiji of the APC scored 444,815 votes.

The governor had on Wednesday received his certificate of return from INEC in Osogbo, where he also announced plans to establish a N500 million endowment fund for victims of election-related violence.

The certificate was presented by INEC National Commissioner representing the South-West, Kunle Ajayi.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Adeleke said he visited the President to express his appreciation for what he described as President's role in allowing a free and fair election.

"I'm here to thank Mr President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy. That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result," Mr Adeleke said.

The governor said the outcome of the election demonstrated that the will of the people could prevail when the democratic process was allowed to function.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu had personally called Mr Adeleke via phone call shortly after the election to congratulate him on his victory, describing the result as "a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our country."

The president subsequently urged the governor to unite Osun residents irrespective of how they voted.

During Thursday's meeting, Mr Tinubu again emphasised reconciliation and inclusive governance, urging the governor to use his renewed mandate to promote unity, peace and stability.

"It's very, very important for you to make history, promote unity, peace, and stability. Use it," Mr Tinubu told the governor.

He also urged Mr Adeleke not to stigmatise or victimise his political opponents following the election.

"Don't stigmatise any of your opponent," Mr Tinubu said, adding that Mr Adeleke should recognise that winning an election was different from conquering political opponents.

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"You did not conquer anybody. You won the election. That is the essence of democracy," he said.

The president also praised Mr Adeleke and his campaign team for their mobilisation during the election, while urging the governor to focus on governance and the welfare of Osun residents rather than the political contest that had just ended.

He encouraged Mr Adeleke to use the next four years to strengthen infrastructure, education, healthcare and other areas affecting residents, stressing that governance should serve ordinary families.

The President also warned against returning to policies he described as economically unsustainable, saying state governments had struggled in the past to meet salary and pension obligations.

Osun State's governor, Ademola Adeleke presents his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu

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