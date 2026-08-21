Nigeria: Mangu Killings - 'Nobody Will Take Over Your Land' - Governor Mutfwang Tells Residents

Governor Mutfwang described the Mangu attack as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured residents of Bin Mper in Mangu Local Government Area that they will not be displaced from their ancestral lands, following a deadly attack on the community.

Mr Mutfwang gave the assurance on Thursday when he visited the community to sympathise with victims and families of those killed in the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

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The governor described the attack as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable, saying it was an assault not only on the community but also on his administration.

"This is not an attack on the community alone; it is an attack on me. I pray that God will grant you peace and comfort," Mr Mutfwang said.

He said the police had arrested some suspects in connection with the attack and assured residents that the government would ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

"The police have said that some persons have been arrested, and we will follow the matter to its logical conclusion.

"We will do everything within our powers to ensure that you remain on your land. Nobody will take over your land," he said.

Mr Mutfwang said the attack occurred as his administration was reviewing the state's security architecture in collaboration with security agencies.

He said the government had engaged the new General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Maxwell Dangana, on measures to improve the protection of vulnerable communities.

According to him, the government would introduce additional measures and strengthen existing security arrangements to prevent further attacks.

The governor also called for sustained cooperation among communities, traditional rulers, government and security agencies in tackling insecurity.

He commended Plateau youths for their courage and resilience in supporting efforts to protect their communities, but urged them to remain peaceful, vigilant and law-abiding.

Mr Mutfwang expressed confidence that Plateau would eventually overcome banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities threatening the state.

Earlier, the governor received a security briefing from Mr Dangana, during which he called for more proactive, intelligence-driven and coordinated operations to prevent attacks on vulnerable communities.

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Mr Mutfwang subsequently visited the community's king, John Hirse, where he condoled with the traditional ruler, bereaved families and the wider Mwaghavul community.

He assured the king that his administration would not abandon the people and would continue working with security agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen security across the state.

Responding, Mr Hirse thanked the governor for visiting the community and described the attack as senseless and deliberate.

"This is something we least expected. People were asleep when they were massacred.

"Mangu is one of the most peaceful local government areas. We live peacefully with our neighbours and accommodate visitors, yet we were attacked," the traditional ruler said.

He said the Mwaghavul people would remain peaceful and law-abiding, insisting that the attack would not force them to abandon their ancestral lands.

Also speaking, the President of the Mwaghavul Development Association Women's Wing, Grace Gora, condemned the attack and appealed to the women to remain calm.

She urged them to support government and security agencies in efforts to restore peace and prevent further attacks.

The governor was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, North-Central Nigeria, Abiodun Essiet, senior government officials and heads of security agencies in the state.