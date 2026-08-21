Uganda: Minister Orders 100-Day Crackdown On Ramshackle Taxis in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Works and Transport has ordered a 100-day crackdown to get them off the road commuter taxis in dangerous mechanical condition off the road in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Fred Byamukama, the Minister for Works and Transport, said the crackdown will specifically focus on dilapidated 14-seater taxis that continue to endanger lives on roads in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

He said that previous efforts by the government to get rid of unroadworthy taxis have failed because operators threaten to strike or vote out the government, warning that he will not tolerate it.

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"These taxis are beyond repair. You find them loading people, but when you enter, the seats are torn smelling. Some are tied with superglue. The conductor is holding the door with superglue, the doors cannot lock, and the driver is using a steering wheel tied with ropes. When you look at the tyres, the people are moving at the mercy of God." Byamukama said.

Byamukama cited Katooke Road in Nansana, Gganda-Kyebando, Kalerwe-Gayaza, Nakawa Luzira, Kakiri and Busunju roads as the areas where the taxis in dangerous mechanical condition operate, with most not reaching the city centre.

He said some of the back boots are also tied with ropes, putting occupants and other road users at risk.

Beyond putting lives at risk, the government said the old taxis are being used to rob people on highways. Byamukama said the worn-out vehicles are mostly abandoned in garages by owners, which mechanics later sell to desperate people to make money, disregarding the lives of Ugandans.

The Ministry said that just like the trade order restored order in Kampala, the taxi industry should also clean its house. The Minister announced that starting Monday, police have been directed to impound taxis in dangerous mechanical condition, and KCCA has provided parking in Nakawa for the impounded taxis, and owners will not be allowed to reclaim them.

"Don't come to demand it from the government because this car is dangerous to Ugandans. We have appealed to people in the taxi industry. The government has attempted this several times, but you threaten to strike or not vote for us. Let us see whether you want to strike at the expense of Ugandans' lives. For this one there will be no negotiation, and we are prepared for you." Byamukama added.

Officials said the 100-day crackdown on taxis with dangerous mechanical conditions will start in Greater Kampala in the first phase, where they are common, before extending countrywide.

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Muzamir Ndibo, Chairperson of Bwaise Taxi Park, welcomed the operation. He said it is surprising that such vehicles are not found on roads in other towns but only in Kampala, the country's capital city. He, however, questioned whether traffic police would enforce the directive, noting that most officers benefit hugely from these worn-out taxis by collecting bribes from drivers.

"They get cash from the drivers who give them bribes. They stop them on the road with worn-out tyres, sometimes with no side indicators, clearly in bad condition but with passengers on board. The driver gets out, gives 10,000 shillings to the officer, and he will gradually let him go and return with other passengers day by day," Muzamir Ndibo said.

The operation comes as traffic police and the Works Ministry intensify road safety enforcement across the country, including impounding vehicles without valid inspection certificates, crackdowns on overloading and reckless driving, and mechanical spot checks at major taxi parks and highway entry points.