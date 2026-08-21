Uganda: Jambojet to Resume Nairobi Entebbe Flights After Six Year Hiatus

Kampala, Uganda — Jambojet will resume flights between Nairobi and Entebbe on October 1, 2026, ending a six- year absence from the Ugandan market as the regional low-cost carrier seeks to tap growing demand for air travel, tourism and cross-border trade.

The airline announced the return on Thursday, August 20, at a stakeholder engagement held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, bringing together representatives from government, tourism, travel agencies, trade and corporate organisations.

Jambojet will operate daily passenger flights on the Nairobi-Entebbe route, alongside cargo and parcel services, offering travellers and businesses another option for moving people and goods between the two East African markets.

The airline said the route will strengthen the air corridor between Kenya and Uganda while providing Ugandan travellers with onward connections to destinations within Jambojet's Kenyan network, including Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Lamu.

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Jambojet Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Karanja Ndegwa said the return to Uganda is part of the airline's broader strategy to deepen regional connectivity and make air travel more accessible.

"Our return to Uganda is a strategic step forward in our mission to strengthen regional connectivity. We see significant opportunities to support business, tourism and trade between Kenya and Uganda while providing travellers with affordable, reliable and convenient flying experience that Jambojet is known for," Ndegwa said.

One-way fares will start at approximately $170, according to the airline. The carrier said passenger demand between Kenya and Uganda is recovering strongly, with an estimated 300,000 passengers projected to travel between the two countries in 2026.

Irene Nanyombi, Chairperson of the Uganda Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA), welcomed Jambojet's return, saying the renewed service comes at a time when regional travel, trade and tourism are gaining momentum.

"We are delighted to welcome Jambojet back to Uganda. The resumption of this service comes at an opportune time, as we continue to strengthen travel, trade and tourism opportunities across the region," Nanyombi said.

Jambojet first entered the Ugandan market in 2018, but its regional operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the airline subsequently concentrated on strengthening its domestic Kenyan network.

The return comes as the airline expands its operating capacity. In April 2026, Jambojet increased its active fleet to 11 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft and marked the milestone of carrying more than 10 million passengers since its launch in 2014.

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The airline also reported an on-time performance of 86.45% in July 2026, reflecting its focus on operational reliability.

Beyond passenger traffic, the reintroduced route is expected to provide additional air cargo capacity between Uganda and Kenya, potentially supporting businesses that rely on fast movement of parcels and other goods.

Jambojet operates from its main hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to destinations including Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda and Lamu. It also operates selected routes from Mombasa.

The carrier, which describes itself as a low-cost regional airline, has positioned affordability and network expansion as key elements of its growth strategy as demand for intra African air travel increases.